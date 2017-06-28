Ram Gopal Varma issued summons by Mumbai Court for poking fun at Lord Ganesh

Ram Gopal Varma and his weird tweets have often landed him in a soup. The recent one being his rants on Tiger Shroff not looking macho enough like his father. Interestingly, he was slamming the son of an actor who played a pivotal role in his last release Sarkar 3. Guess nothing stops this man from being bizarre. And at times he is so brazen that he has to be taken to task like how Vivek Shetty, managing director of Indus Communications did in 2014. RGV had posted a series on tweets questioning Lord Ganesha which didn’t go down well with many. Now he has been issued with summons to be in Court on the same case.

From questioning Ganesha’s appetite to his elephant head to his trunks, RGV didn’t leave anything. But while the God didn’t come down heavily on him by cursing him, Shetty found it to be outrageous. His complaint against Varma read, “These tweets are per se outrageous and are on the face of it, hurting and inciting religious feelings and sentiments of people who practice, preach and propagate Hindu religion.” Honestly, we knew RGV would be pulled up for putting up such atrocious comments on God because India is a religious country and thus this won’t be taken lightly.

If you can’t remember what exactly he ranted about, let us tell you that he had tweeted (which has been removed from his account now), RGV wrote, “Does Lord Ganesha eat much more than other Gods? My doubt is becos all the other Gods are either trim or muscular.” He also asked, “Does Lord Ganesha eat with his hands or his trunk?” He then had questions for his devotees as well saying, “I would really love to know from Lord Ganesha’s devotees a list of what obstacles he removed in all the years they prayed to him.” (Also read: After Sonu Nigam, Ram Gopal Varma quits Twitter)

As you can see he did apologise for the rants but then damage was already done.