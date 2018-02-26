Ram Gopal Varma reacts to investigation around Sridevi’s death: I feel like killing myself

Speculations about Sridevi’s untimely death is driving fans crazy. Instead of remembering her for all the beautiful work she has done all these years , certain media organizations are busy speculating the cause of her death . The actress’ mortal remains haven’t been brought to India owing to all the formalities and questioning by the UAE government . Like many of us , Ram Gopal Varma is also mighty upset with these speculations, so much that he feels like killing himself. The filmmaker tweeted his frustration and disappointment. He writes, “With regard to Sridevi,People always talked about the beauty of her body,her expressive eyes,her sensuous lips,her awesome waist and her thunder thighs ..And now they talking about her mortal remains ,alcohol in her blood, water in lungs and contents of her stomach..Goddd!!!”

He adds, “Can any person’s life end in a more tragic and in a more horrific way? Its traumatic to hear her being dissected in so many terrible ways ? I feel like just fucking kill myself.” For once , we actually agree with the director. Channels are running ungracefully content about the actress on television and social media. How we wish all of this ends soon. The family is going through a lot as it is. (ALSO READ: Fans pay a tribute to Sridevi as the late legendary actress crosses the 1 million mark on Instagram)

We totally agree with the director on this. Celebrities are already at Anil Kapoor’s house to pay their last respects and show their support to the family . What are your thoughts on this though? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.