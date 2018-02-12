Ram Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti’s latest pictures will make you miss their sibling bond on Bade Acche Lagte Hai

It has been ages since we saw Ram Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti in the same frame. They played siblings on the hit TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Their characters were the epitome of big brother spoiling his little sister by giving in to every demand made by her. Well, the world knows that the actors playing the two characters got along like house on fire behind the camera as well. They were not just colleagues on good terms or even friends, but actually considered each other no less than family. Well, if you are a fan of the sibling duo, here is a picture that will make your day.

Sumona paid a visit, despite being under the weather herself, to her ex-co-star and Ram was ecstatic. He took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness and share the pictures with his fans. We can’t thank him enough. These pictures will totally make you feel that they should star in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2. The show anyway is turning out to be a reunion of sorts with Ram working with Sakshi Tanvar.

@sumona24 my baby sister came to visit me today….. poor thing is a little under the weather. Hope you feel better soon chotti…. love ya pic.twitter.com/hoHtxAMUp2 — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) February 11, 2018

Blood is thicker than water.. doesnt always hold true… #Brotherfromanothermother

Love u bhai ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/xknWY8307N — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) February 12, 2018

Sumona was recently seen in the film Phir Se with Kunal Kohli and Jennifer Winget. The movie was supposed to release in 2016 but got delayed due to unforeseeable reasons. It finally found a release recently, thanks to Netflix and the growing power of it in India. The actress’ performance, despite playing the second lead, was appreciated by viewers. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kapil Sharma once again with an upcoming show.

On the other hand, Ram Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2. He will be reuniting with Sakshi Tanwar once again. Rumour has it that a long time after Bade Ache Lagte Hain, the two will be sharing a kiss on screen. Now, that is going to be exciting to watch. Also, Ram is doing Comedy High School, which will be his first comedy show.