Ram Kapoor: I have nothing more to prove in television

Ram Kapoor is one of the biggest television stars in India and the actor says he looks for challenging experiences rather than fretting over the fate of his projects.

The actor, best known for his TV shows such as “Kasamh Se” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain”, will next be seen in a new show “Comedy High School”, a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom based set up.

“I am always looking at ways to challenge myself. If I keep doing the same stuff, I tend to start getting bored. I want to keep having fun as an actor. So I am always open to doing new things. I wanted to do comedy with right people on TV,” Kapoor told PTI. ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti’s latest pictures will make you miss their sibling bond on Bade Acche Lagte Hai

“I have nothing more to prove in television. I am one of the biggest names in TV. If this show works, I will be happy, if it doesn’t, I will still be happy as I challenged myself, did something new and learnt something from it,” he added.

The actor said he was quite clear that he wanted the show to have clean, family-friendly comedy.

“What I love about the show is that my children can watch it, they are young and not teenagers, they are 11-year-old and nine-year-old. There is clean comedy on the show. “We do not make fun of people, we are not nasty or below the belt, nothing. That is one of the reason why I choose to do the show,” he said.

The 44-year-old actor admits that it is hard to make people laugh and the only reason he took up this show was because he wanted to challenge himself as an actor.

The show will feature celebrity guests like Salman Khan, Swami Ramdev, Sunny Leone and Anu Malik.

“It was great shooting with Salman. I know his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail for 25-30 years, I was meeting him for the first time. I was very comfortable with him, he is a great guy.”

The show will go on air from February 17 on Discovery JEET, the new entertainment channel from Discovery India.