Rambo remake: 5 reasons why we feel Tiger Shroff is an apt choice for Sylvester Stallone’s iconic role

In Cannes 2017, while we were gushing over Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff had made a quiet debut at Cannes, as he and director Siddharth Anand announced the world that they are remaking Rambo for Bollywood. It will be an official remake, and they made the announcement by launching the first look with Tiger getting into Sylvester’s shoes, looking grim and gritty in the action-packed poster. While Tiger Shroff fans are quite excited about the idea, the news has even caught the attention of international publications like The Hollywood Reporter and IGN.

Here’s what the official synopsis of the movie as released by the makers – The Indian Rambo will follow the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land. Forced into the dangerous jungles and frozen mountains of the Himalayas, he unleashes mayhem and destruction, becoming the unstoppable machine he was trained to be.

So a typical Rambo movie plot, right? While people are loving Tiger Shroff’s first look for the movie, there are fans of the iconic action movie, who are not so pleased with the idea of remaking the action cult movie. They are of the belief that classics should not be touched, especially by Bollywood who have ruined some Hollywood classics with some bad movies like Aatank Hi Aatank (The Godfather), Aatank (Jaws), Samay (Se7en) and others. However, we sometimes to do make out decent remakes like Kaante (Reservoir Dogs) and Zinda (Oldboy).

We don’t know whether Rambo will turn out to be a good remake at this point, but one thing I can say is that Tiger Shroff is not a bad casting choice. Sure, he is younger to Sylvester Stallone when the legend played Rambo in First Blood. But there are five other reasons that we should cheer Tiger for taking up the challenge, not mentioning how great he looks in the poster.

Face it, he is the best we have in action…

We may have the best bods in town when it comes to our Bollywood heroes. But here is the fact – no one has the commitment towards martial arts like Tiger Shroff. He often reminds us of a younger Akshay Kumar when it comes to pushing himself when it comes to action scenes. And even Akshay would agree that Tiger’s commitment towards action is something even he would not have done in his youth. Tiger continues to improve his martial arts skills even when he is not shooting for a movie, and that kind of dedication is hard to see in our stars.

He has a huge fanbase among the youth and kids

Thanks to his terrific action and dance skills, Tiger Shroff has created a huge fanbase among the youngsters even though he is just three movies old. He has carved a separate niche for himself as compared to many of his peers, and he has a great following among the kids and teens. This major portion of the fanbase may not even know why Rambo is so iconic, unlike as errr… oldies, so Tiger could reintroduce the movie’s legacy for them.

His movies have worked really well

Tiger Shroff has seen success early in his career with his first two movies, Heropanti and Baaghi, being hits at the box office. We all claim that his third film, A Flying Jatt, was a flop, but the movie has recovered its money from the box office and it is a hit during its television screenings, having got the highest TRPs during its premiere. So he can carry off a movie on his sturdy shoulders.

It’s a role quite in Tiger’s comfort zone

Tiger Shroff is often questioned for his acting skills, something that he will polish as he grows a movie older. But face it, a role like Rambo doesn’t exactly need Oscar-worthy performance, all you need to have the ability to look convincing while kicking asses of a thousand villains. Which, after Baaghi, is something we are sure in quite in the comfy zone of Tiger Shroff.

Sylvester Stallone has given his blessings, so we can all STFU!

When the original Rambo has given the green light to Tiger Shroff, and even called him ‘Eye of the Tiger’, while sharing the poster of the remake, who are we to question the movie!

We wish all the very best to Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Anand and the entire team of Rambo and hope they make an international standard action fare. Because, you know, the entire world’s eyes are upon you!