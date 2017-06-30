Rana Daggubati, Allu Sirish, Lakshmi Manchu take a break for a selfie, amid SIIMA prep – View pic

All work can wait but first, Rana Daggubati, Allu Sirish, Lakshmi Manchu and Regina Cassandra take a selfie! In case you fans aren’t aware, the South fraternity is currently at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for SIIMA 2017! The award function (South Indian International Movie Awards) is scheduled for June 30th and July 1st. The celebs have already made their way for the red carpet event. Since the function binds the four entertainment industries of South, being a part of it is quite a big deal. Before the evening commences, biggies of Tollywood opted for a pic together.

The first day of the show has been dedicated to the Telugu and Kannada industry. Perhaps that’s why we’re witnessing Tollywood stars chill together. Obviously, as you can see, the event hasn’t started yet and that the actors are just having a chill session before the event kickstarts. Rakul Preet Singh, Shivaraj Kumar, Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shraddha Srinath, Pranitha Subhash, Manvitha Harish, Nikki Galrani, SP Balasubramaniyam and Shriya Saran are already at the venue! So you see, as they are relaxing at the venue, Rana, Lakshmi, Allu Arjun and Regina have chosen to fuel excitement of fans with this cool selfie!

We hear for the awards, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Regina Cassandra, Nikki Galrani, Usha Uthup, Pranitha, Rashmika Mandanna, Manjima Mohan, Shraddha Srinath, Anu Sithara, Anushree, Manvitha Harish and Shubra Aiyappa will be performing. How exciting is that? Considering the babes of South are obviously going to make it a memorable night, we’re so pumped up for this! The Tamil and Malayalam awards will be held tomorrow. There are a few interesting movies that have made it to the nominations in Telugu such as A Aa,

Pelli Choopulu, Janatha Garage, Sarrainodu and Kshanam. Well, quite a competition there, don’t you think? Turns out even in the Best Actor and Actress categories, they have some strong contenders like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and many more. We’re dying to know who takes home the coveted trophies!

For all updates on SIIMA, stay tuned to this space. We’ll be giving out all the happenings so don’t go anywhere!