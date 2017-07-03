Rana Daggubati and Nayanthara’s irresistible chemistry at SIIMA 2017 will make you desperate for their reunion

Like every year, SIIMA 2017 had its moments – Rana, Nivin, Madhavan and Nani teaching Ranbir to drape the lungi, Akhil’s surprising act on stage, Jagga Jasoos promotions and a few others. Another topic of discussion was Rana Daggubati and Nayanthara‘s bonding at SIIMA. Both sat next to each other and chatted away to glory like old friend. It was a delight to see two stars share a few candid moments. We also have to confess – they looked damn good together! Black was the universal theme as Nayanthara was draped in a gorgeous, classy saree and a embroidered high neck blouse, while Rana went all funky with a blazer and mundu!No wonder, two days after the event, their pics are going viral. We have only one thing to say to them – team up for a movie asap! Both your fans think so too! Also Read: SIIMA 2017: Rana Daggubati, R Madhavan, Nivin Pauly teach Ranbir Kapoor how to wear a mundu as Katrina Kaif cheers on – view HQ pics

For those who don’t know, the two stars had come together for Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. The mvoie was directed by Krish. Reportedly the movie opened to rave reviews and fared well at the box office too. Considering their last venture was a success, the two need to team up all the more! What do you think?

Meanwhile, check out these fan reactions:

In other news, both are gearing up for their upcoming films – Nayanthara has Aramm and Imaikkaa Nodigal coming up. Both will have her play powerful women centric characters – a district collector in the former and a hardcore cop in the latter. As for Rana Dagggubati, she has Nene Raju Nene Mantri coming up. He was last seen in Bahaubali; The Conclusion where she played the lead antagonist – Bhallaladeva.