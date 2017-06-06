Rana Daggubati, Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush: Which actor’s lungi swag is spot on?

Today, Rana Daggubati was seen in a whole new avatar in his upcoming movie – Nene Raju Nene Mantri. After playing the beefy, muscular villain in Baahubali; The Conclusion, he took to a massy lungi look in this politcial drama and nailed it as usual. His attitude, demeanor and swag was spot on! In fact his look got us thinking of all those superstars who pulled off the mundu look! And now we have a long list of them. What we want to know from you is – who has got his lungi swag spot on? You have an array of choice before you. You can vote and tell us, who do you think has got the lungi swag from them all? Also Read: Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser: Rana Daggubati’s massy swag will make you hoot for him like crazy

Rana Daggubati – This Telugu star is the latest entrant to the Telugu swag club! In his latest Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser, Rana Daggubati took on the lungi and totally killed it! His attitude and his style was spot on. What did we know, the most ruthless villain of all time had this cool side to him too? Then again, not surprised!

Rajinikanth – The biggest superstar is known across the world not just for acting calibre but for his undeniable swag as well. His style and attitude, nobody can imitate. It’s Rajinikanth’s biggest USP! It’s what makes the superstar stand out! Recently, the first look posters of Rajinikanth’s 164th film were out; his stylish suits from Kabali were replaced by the traditional kurta and Mundu. Seated on a distinguished Thar, he looked like the ultimate king in his lungi and glares. He re-defined swag and how!

Dulquer Salmaan – Like father, like son! This superstar we believe was born in one. He just knows how to carry off the look with panache. He makes this otherwise traditional avatar look so stylish! His look and his gait combined make him an absolute visual delight!

Naga Chaitanya – Naga Chaitanya took to the lungi and a full grown beard for his role in the Telugu verison of Premama. And we have to say – the end result was might y fine. He totally owned that lungi and it gave him a sort fo bad-ass feel! Agree?

Dhanush – This massy actor has been seen in this USP attitre in multiple films! For this actor, this attire is second skin. He is a natural when ti comes to owning the lungi! His look is yet another example of style and swag. Like father-in-law, like Son-in-law.

Ajith Kumar – The Tamil superstar knocked it out of the park with the veshti(Mundu) in Veeram! He looked every bit the superstar he is! The salt n pepper look and the mundu are indeed a lethal combination! Check out the video and you will know:

Shah Rukh Khan – These are not the only actors who are obsessed with the lungi! This superstar is too! In fact, he has danced to an entire song about it! We are of course talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his lungi obsession. Check it out:

He’s got the swag hasn’t he?

He even got superstars from the Mollywood industry to dance to the addictive song!

Also, here’s a song celebrating the lungi

Don’t forget to VOTE and tell us which actor has the ultimate lungi swag!