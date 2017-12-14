Rana Daggubati reveals the logo of his next trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi on his birthday – view pic

Today happens to be Telugu star, Rana Daggubati‘s birthday. On this special occasion the actor has taken to Twitter to reveal the logo of his next exciting venture – Haathi Mere Saathi. While the film is not a remake of the 1971 Rajesh Khanna, it will throw light on the relationship between a man and an elephant. The logo revealed is a true reflection of the story to come. We love that the font, colour and the style perfectly represent the elephant., esepcially the joining of tasks that forms an ‘A’. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rana has clarified the theme of the story – “It’s about a relationship between a man and an elephant but it’s more about a man who fights for nature against society. It’s a value based yet entertaining film. Prabhu Solomon ( director) is a master craftsman. He is quite connected to nature and animals and really understands them. He is someone who knows how to make such stories for the screen. I am happy to be part of the film.” After this logo, we can’t wiat for the first look that will be unveiled on January 1st, 2018. Also Read: Rana Daggubati to step into Rajesh Khanna’s shoes for the trilingual remake of Haathi Mere Saathi

Rana Daggubati is working on his birthday this time. He is in the states to host a show along with Akhil Akkineni. Lucky USA. In other news, he also been shooting for 1945, a period film that stars Regina Cassandra. The actor has completely shaved off his beard for this one. Get ready for yet another brand new look!

This has been a great year for Rana Daggubati who has had three different releases this year – starting with the The Ghazi attack, where he played a naval officer. The film was based on the mysterious disappearance of a Pakistani submarine. Ghazi was followed by Baahubali 2 that went on to become one of the biggest films of 2017. He returned as Bhallaladeva only crueler and stronger! His ruthless act was appreciated by all. Then came Nene Raju Nene Mantri where he played scheming politician. His masys act was loved by fans and so was his pairing with Kajal Aggarwal.