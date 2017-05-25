Rana Daggubati rubbishes all comparisons of Baahubali to Hollywood films

In three days, it will be one month since the release of the biggest magnum opus – Baahubali 2. Already a well established brand since 2015, it catapulted to unimaginable heights when Part 2 released! The movie has now become a worldwide example for quality cinema and unbeatable BO numbers. While fans were excited to find out why Kattappa killed Baahubali, there was so much to look forward to in the movie – exemplary visuals, detailed characters, grand action sequences, sharp direction and a compelling tale. Baahubali 2 is officially the biggest blockbuster of all time.

While Aamir Khan’s Dangal is fast catching up, Baahubali continues to reign. This is the first film, a south film to add to it that has broken barriers and received a Pan-India response. Along with singing praises of the film, comparisons to Hollywood projects were inevitable. Considering SS Rajamouli’s high standards and the kind of concept he dared to envision, these comparisons were surely coming. But Rana Daggubati in an interview with HT rubbished all comparisons “This was effectively a Telugu film that was dubbed in Multiple languages but we saw it together as a nation. We followed the old Indian way of storytelling. Nothing was inspired from the west or taken from the west. It is our tale.” said the actor. Rana Daggubati played the lead antagonist – Bhallaladeva in this magnum opus. His portrayal as the cruel, ruthless king/brother was hugely praised. Also Read; Prabhas: I never thought I would pursue acting because I was a shy person

Rana was also praises for SS Rajamouli,”I learnt a lot as an actor and his sincerity towards storytelling is something i really appreciate.” He also spoke about his collaboration with Karan Johar for the Hindi version.” We set out to make a big war film. We spent far more than a regular regional or national movie would. So we need the right parents – be it in Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam. And Karan has been a great business partner. It was Karan who I first brought the film to. He knew what we were making and psoitioned the film really well. The results are for us to see as well. The film in its Hindi dubbed version alone has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.