Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser gets a ‘Killer’ response from Karan, Dulquer, Abhishek

After a stupendous performance in Baahubali: The Conclusion, Rana Daggubati is back with a bang with yet another film – Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The makers released the teaser today and it’s been getting rave responses ever since. Rana Daggubati‘s massy swag has got everyone talking. Fans, celebs are loving his look in this movie. It’s a whole new avatar from his previous Bhallaladeva look. This time he has gone in for a stylish, suave, massy look and he’s got it right and how. No wonder, celebs across industries have reacted to his teaser. Right from Karan Johar to Dulquer Salmaan to Akhil Akkineni to Abhishek Bachchan – each of them have congratulated the star on his ‘killer’ look! We can’t help but agree. When it comes to Rana Daggubati it doesn’t come as a surprise because different roles, different avatars is his USP. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political drama directed by Teja. This film marks the actor-director’s first collaboration. Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside him. The film also stars Catherine Tresa in a pivotal role. Have you checked out the teaser? It’s high time you did! Also Read: Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser: Rana Daggubati’s massy swag will make you hoot for him like crazy

This time, with Nene Raju Nene Mantri, he has tried a new look and it’s a super hit already! Just yesterday, they revealed the first look of his classy, cheeky character – Jogendra. Soon after, they also shared the first look of the lead pair – Rana and Kajal Aggarwal. Rana Daggubati was last seen in the biggest blockbuster of all time – Baahubali: The Conclusion. He played the lead antagonist – Bhallaladeva. His ruthless act was praised hugely by fans. His stunning transformation was another highlight.