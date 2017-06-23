Ranbir Kapoor admits to stalking ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif – read details

Ex lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif might not share the same equation that they used to, but looks like RK still keeps a tab on Kat’s life. Yeah, the actor has himself confessed that he stalks the actress on a day-to-day basis. Surprised? Well, Kapoor revealed to Mid-Day today that he has several anonymous accounts on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And while it is a smart way of keeping a track on the work and lives of his contemporaries, the actor admits that he even stalks several actors including ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on social media.

While suggesting that he has more than one Instagram account, the actor even mentioned to the popular tabloid, “Yes, I am active on the photo-sharing site. I am a stalker, constantly aware of all that’s happening in the industry. In fact, I was Katrina‘s third follower when she joined Instagram. I told her which photos to post, but she refuses to give me credit. After every post, I call her and discuss the purpose of sharing it. I make sure Katrina takes social media seriously. I am also sure I would do a better job than her if I ever got onto social media.” (ALSO READ – Ex Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on Katrina Kaif’s “Will never work together again” comment)

If he thinks he can do a better job on social media, why has Ranbir not started an official account yet? The actor added, “I am an introvert. Shy. I can’t pretend, or project my life in a fun way to engage the audience. I can’t get myself to promote my work and person for the sake of doing it.” While he is currently not interested in joining social media, we still hope the actor gives social media a try and entertain us with his wit and humour. (ALSO READ – Did Ranbir Kapoor just address Katrina Kaif as family? Watch video)

Anyway, what do you guys think about Ranbir‘s latest revelation? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!