Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can’t contain their happiness to kickstart Brahmastra and this selfie is proof – view pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Sofia, Bulgaria for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The ambitious film is all set to kickstart soon, but before that the duo are prepping for the film. And looks like they are having a great time together. In fact, they are quite excited to start the film and this selfie, taken during their rehearsals, is proof. In the picture, we see Ranbir and Alia not able to contain their happiness as they pose together with their trainer Jonathan Fletcher.

For those of you who don’t know, Alia and Ranbir will be doing some insane, high octane action sequences in Brahmastra. And hence, they are training with Jonathan. Both of them are learning certain sorts of movements that will aid them in performing the stunts with ease and without causing any injury. The trainer is a student of Ido Portal or movement culture. Jonathan also knows several kinds of treatments and yoga. So Alia and Ranbir will surely be taking in all of his knowledge. The duo will train for 15 days together, post which they will return and start shooting along with Amitabh Bachchan. Mouni Roy, who plays a negative character in the movie, is also training with RK and Alia. (ALSO READ – Amitabh Bachchan confirms that Brahmastra will go on the floors next month – view pic!)

In the picture, we see Ranbir wearing a ganjee and shorts, while Alia sports a top and tracks. Check out the picture and Jonathan’s post above and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is all set to release on August 15, 2019 and will be the first part of the ambitious superhero trilogy. With the film all set to go on floors, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Brahmastra right here.