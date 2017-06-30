Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted outside Karan Johar’s residence – view HQ pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped outside Karan Johar’s residence and they were not alone, along with them was Ayan Mukerji. While we don’t know the details of their visit but we are sure Dragon would’ve been the topic of discussion among the four of them. As Dragon, an upcoming film, will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were dressed in casuals and looked relaxed. Interestingly Ranbir was on call the whole time he was in car, wonder who he was talking to?

As Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming musical fantasy, Jagga Jasoos, he is going all out to promote the film. Recently, he was spotted with Katrina on the sets of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa li'l champs. He was also spotted, this time sans Katrina Kaif, on acting based reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar. Sabse Bada Kalakar is judged by Bollywood actors, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

As far as Alia is concerned, last night, she was spotted near Khar area, for a dinner date with her girl gang. Alia donned a strapless floral top from the House of Masaba with severely distressed cropped denims and pom pom open-toed sandals from Asos. Steering clear of accessories, she flaunted a subtle makeup of blushed cheeks, bright lips, and nude eyes, along with lightly wavy hair left down open.

