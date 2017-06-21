Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have only barrels to save their modesty in Jagga Jasoos’ third song Jhumritalaiyya – view pic

Despite the innumerable delays, Jagga Jasoos looks like the movie to watch out for this year. I have been loving every song and trailer that I am getting to watch about the movie. Now Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure film, and the songs that we have seen and heard till now, be it Ullu Ka Patha or Galti Se Mistake, have done justice to the genre. Now there is the third song, quirkily titled Jhumritalaiyya, that will be out soon. We now have our hands on this exclusive still from the song, that shows that the lead character wear almost nothing except for barrels to save their modesty. Glimpses of this scene were seen in the trailer.

We wonder what’s happening in that scene, especially since Jagga Jasoos is aimed for the kiddies. So who stole their clothes? For that we may either have to wait for the song or the movie to come out. The audience are loving the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Ullu ka Pattha, so it would be a treat for the fans to witness the chemistry again with the third song. All the songs are composed by Pritam. And we are sure Jhumritalaiyya will also be loved by the fans of Ranbir and Katrina.

Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu, whose wonderful collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor had given us Barfi a few years back. The movie is also Ranbir Kapoor’s debut co-production along with Disney. The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla, Sayani Gupta, Adah Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee. Jagga Jasoos is set to release on July 14 2017.