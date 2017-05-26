It’s NOT awkward! Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif party under one roof – read details

Karan Johar is known to throw the most fabulous parties ever and his birthday bash last night too was a glitzy affair. Almost everyone from the film industry attended Karan’s 45th birthday bash and the pictures are all over the internet. Among the stars who made it to the headlines are Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The exes partied under one roof and we are actually not surprised that there is no awkwardness between the any more. Why we say so? If you remember just a couple of weeks ago, Ranbir and Katrina celebrated Anurag Basu’s birthday together and the video went viral on social media. They looked so comfortable in each other’s presence although Kat kept looking away every now and then, the fact that she decided to ring in her film’s director’s birthday with her ex speaks volumes about how she has moved on! Kudos to you for that Katrina.. (ALSO READ: 5 things we noticed about Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar’s birthday bash)

Coming back to the party, while Varun, Sid and Tiger entered with their girlfriends Natasha Dalal, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani; RK made an entry without a date. He entered the venue with his close buddies instead – Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Katrina, on the other hand was seen chilling with Alia and Anaita Shroff Adajania at the party last night. Check out the pictures right below.

This is how we roll ! #poutparade 😘@aliaabhatt @katrinakaif @anaitashroffadajania @karanjohar #aboutthismorning A post shared by Anaita Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) on May 26, 2017 at 12:28am PDT





Well, so we have come to a conclusion now and that.. there is absolutely no awkwardness between exes Ranbir and Katrina. We aren’t too sure if they have agreed to be friends but what we sure do know is that they are on cordial terms and that they’ve let the past be in the past.

From Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone and Manish Malhotra; everyone was seen at Karan's 45th starry birthday bash.