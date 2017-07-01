Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promote Jagga Jasoos at SIIMA 2017 – view HQ pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of their film, Jagga Jasoos and are going all out to promote their upcoming musical-adventure. While Ranbir Kapoor is keeping his swag mode on as wore trendy sunglasses, pink blazer, white shirt and black pant, Katrina looked beautiful in a printed dress.

The awards are being held in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. And from what we hear, Ranbir and Katrina rocked it.

But this is just one of the many appearances the duo have been making lately. Recently they were present on the sets of singing based reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Ranbir was also spotted, sans Katrina Kaif, on acting based reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar. Sabse Bada Kalakar is judged by Bollywood actors, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promote Jagga Jasoos on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs – view HQ pics

Check out the pics below:

Yesterday, the function honoured the best of Telugu and Kannada cinema of last year. It was a quite a star-studded affair with Rana Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Nikki Galrani, Manvitha Harish, SP Balasubramaniam, Shivraj Kumar, Pranitha Subhash, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rakul Preet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shriya Saran attending the event. This is the sixth year that SIIMA is being held, with the show being hosted by Allu Sirish and Roshan. Also read: Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif grooving to Jagga Jasoos song Galti Se Mistake

Slated for a July 14, 2017 release, Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir Kapoor’s second collaboration with director Anurag Basu after Barfi. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the songs Ullu Ka Pattha, Jhumritalaiya and Galti Se Mistake are already chartbusters. Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Sayani Gupta are also a part of the supporting cast.