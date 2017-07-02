Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif rock the evening with the champs while promoting Jagga Jasoos

Tonight is the evening people!! In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, we have Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif together matching steps with the melodies of the champs, they there to promote their upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos‘. The children welcome the couple on stage with a song and Ranbir and Kat are totally at home with the kiddos. Aditya Narayan shifts his focus to Katrina for today and she flirts along. Sonakshi Khar as usual with her now in place Blockbuster badge charms everyone with her song. Dhroon Tikko starts the party with “Bathamees dil” and the audience goes “Once More”, this time Ranbir Kapoor joins him on stage.Later they do have a ‘vada pav’ competition and surprisingly Ranbir beats our very own Dhroon. Ranbir compliments Dhroon as the Kishore Kumar’s punarjanam. Jayes Kumar finds another fan in Ranbir who carries around his clip in which he sings ‘Channa Mereya’, Ranbir asks Jayes to playback for him and also teach him the steps, which Jayes does-and how!! Ranbir treats him by playing Bongo for his performance “Galti se Mistake”. Jayes jumps at the offer to marry Katrina but is soon reminded of his love -Nehu Maam-Neha Kakkar and refrains himself, Aditya jumps at the opportunity to promise Kat a song dedicated to her. Aditya goes ahead to charm Kat with “Fitoor” but faints towards the end as he can hardly handle Kat dancing to his rythm-quite literally. Shreyan Bhattacharya comes next and Ranbir manages to feed him Bindi, he avenges Bindi with tendli-which Ranbir hates. With some help from Kat Shreyan feeds Ranbir tendli. (Also Read: Kumar Sanu Special episode in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs magically transports us to the romantic 90’s making us all nostalgic)

Yumna Ajin gives a chartbuster with Dhoom and is rightly complimented by Ranbir who says she has full grown voice. Ranbir and Katrina are put on the line of fire with some fun Yes/No questions, and Ranbir reveals one of his disgusting habits which leaves Kat holding her head. Shanmukhpriya comes next and gives a Wow performance and Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar applaud the variations she gave in just one song. Adnan Hussain comes next and wraps the audience in his melody. The top three are announced who are Dhroon Tikkoo, Yumna Ajin and Shanmukhapriya in that order, Shanmukhapriya takes away her forst blockbuster badge while the other two are gifted with their second ones. Neha and Katrina perform to Kala Chasma while Ranbir and Aditya join. Neha expresses her love for Ranbir who dances with while Aditya steals Kat away. The children send Ranbir away with their magical hug and Good Luck for Jagga Jasoos.