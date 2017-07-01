Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif spotted at the airport – view HQ pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport last night. While Katrina Kaif was dressed in white top, yellow skirt and blue denim jacket, it was Ranbir Kapoor who stole the show with his style game as he looked stylish af in his rugged look. Dressed in white t-shirt, a pair of blue denim jeans, a green camouflage jacket and green sunglasses, Ranbir Kapoor rocked it at the airport.

Lately, the Jagga Jasoos lead pair can be seen a lot making public appearance and rightly so as their film is up for the release. Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir Kapoor’s first film as a producer, so he is leaving no stones unturned to promote it in a big way, after all it is also one of the first musicals of Bollywood in the last 100 years of its rich history. Also read: Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif grooving to Jagga Jasoos song Galti Se Mistake

Check out the HQ images below:

Few days ago Ranbir and Katrina were present on the sets of singing based reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. He was also spotted, sans Katrina Kaif, on acting based reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar. Sabse Bada Kalakar is judged by Bollywood actors, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promote Jagga Jasoos on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs – view HQ pics

Slated for a July 14, 2017 release, Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir Kapoor’s second collaboration with director Anurag Basu after Barfi. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the songs Ullu Ka Pattha, Jhumritalaiya and Galti Se Mistake are already chartbusters. Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla and Sayani Gupta are also a part of the supporting cast.