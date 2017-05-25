Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s promotional song from Jagga Jasoos gets CANCELLED – find out why

Just when we thought everything is finally falling in place for Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s long impending release, Jagga Jasoos, here comes a slight change in plan. Turns out the makers were planning to shoot for a promotional track with the former lovers. Of course, it was a last minute thought considering the film has gradually started garnering positive buzz, ever since the official release date has been announced (July 14, 2017). However, blame it on Ranbir and Katrina’s other film commitments at the moment , the makers of Jagga Jasoos had no other option but to drop the idea of shooting a promotional song. Also read: It’s confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos to release on July 14

An insider in interaction with Mid Day spilled the beans saying, “It was a last minute decision to shoot for the number but now it is practically impossible. Besides the actors’ packed diary, the makers are concerned that their physique has altered since they shot for the film. Ranbir has bulked up to look like Dutt( Sanjay Dutt biopic) and Katrina has acquired an athletic figure for Tiger Zinda Hai ( Co-starring Salman Khan).” Fair enough, right?

But RanKat fans need not worry for Jagga Jasoos will make up for the loss of this one song with 29 other songs in the film. Yes, given that the film is a musical, there are going to be more songs than dialogues, making this detective venture a treat to the eyes and ears. Reveals Pritam, the music composer of Jagga Jasoos, “There are 29 songs in all. You see, Ranbir Kapoor stutters throughout the film, the only time he doesn’t, is when he sings. And every time he expresses an emotion strongly, it’s through songs. Think of the effortlessness and the way the songs are featured in La La Land. They’re part of the story. And the narrative flows forward through it.”

In that case, we can’t wait to watch out for the songs rolling, one after another. How about you?