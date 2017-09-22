Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan confirm their relationship with these candid pics?

Ranbir Kapoor is not only one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood but is also one of the most talented young superstars. Despite not being very lucky at the box office, he’s proved his acting mettle and is loved both by audience as well as critics. Apart from the films, Ranbir Kapoor is also in news for his various love affairs. While his much publicized break up with Katrina Kaif is still talked about, there is also a strong buzz of his relationship with actress par excellence from across the border. The woman in question is Mahira Khan. Mahira Khan is one of the top actresses of Pakistan and was the female lead in this year’s biggest hit so far in terms of collection – the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

Recently few candid pics of them are going viral on the internet and fans are gushing over the union of the two hotties of the neighbouring countries. In the pic Ranbir and Mahira both are seen hanging out. Many are making assumptions as to when these pics were taken and and where. Also read: HOT SCOOP! Ranbir Kapoor has a new girlfriend and we know where they meet secretly

Well check out the pics below:

Well BollywoodLife has it that these pics are of United States of America and are not the recent ones but were taken in sometime in July/August when Ranbir was in states. Also read: Listen up! Mahira Khan has a kickass reply to everyone who is linking her up with Ranbir Kapoor – view pic

In case you’re wondering what triggered these dating rumours considering Mahira and Ranbir haven’t even worked together in a film then let me remind you, the two had met in March for an event in Dubai. Remember that video where the Raees actress was seen talking animatedly with Ranbir? In fact, it almost looked as if she was begging. But little did we expect their one meeting will eventually translate into a rumoured affair.