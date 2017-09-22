Parineeti Chopra SLAMS slut-shamers for trolling Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s viral pic

We told you how the Pakistanis are slamming Mahira Khan for wearing “indecent” dress and smoking publicly, ever since her viral pictures with alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor hit the web. Some have even disowned her by calling her a hypocrite and are literally hurling abuses at the actress for being “shameless”. While we agree it’s quite a shocker to see this never-seen-before side of Mahira and that too with Ranbir in company but it’s quite unacceptable to demean her just because she’s chosen to live life on her own terms.

Parineeti Chopra is equally disappointed seeing this ridiculous reaction around Mahira and Ranbir’s pics. Although she refused to comment on their ‘secret relationship’ but she did make an attempt to shut the trolls saying, “It’s unfair. Everything on social media becomes too big of a deal.” That way, Pari is well aware of what’s happening in and around B-town and is bold enough to voice her opinion. I mean, here she could have easily dodged the question given that she’s not even involved in Ranbir and Mahira’s affair; yet she chose to react and stand by Mahira against the slut-shamers. FYI: Pari gave out this reaction during the trailer launch of Golmaal Again that was held this afternoon.

Now it’s left to see if Ranbir and Mahira too will react to the fuss surrounding their pictures or will they simply ignore? Probably Mahira might react after a given point for you know how she had put up a cryptic tweet even during the initial speculations surrounding her affair with Ranbir Kapoor. Remember the one where she put up a quote saying, “First of all, No. Second of all, No.”