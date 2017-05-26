Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur attend Karan Johar’s party but look super PISSED – View HQ pics

Damn, make way for the new angry young men! Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Mukesh Ambani’s son, attended Karan Johar’s birthday party. However, it’s pretty evident that the boys weren’t very happy with the crowd that had gathered around. In the pics, you can clearly see how the actors were rather miffed over the fact that everybody was crowding around their swanky ride. RK Jr was on the driver’s seat while Arjun went shotgun. Both of them were frustrated by the jam as they were making ‘move over’ gestures towards the crowd. At one point in time, an annoyed Ranbir actually sat with his hand on his cheek with a rather stern look. Even Arjun wasn’t all that happy. Well, if you have ever been stuck in a traffic jam or are searching for parking space, you will be able to relate to the boys.

However, while Arjun and Ranbir were grumpy, Aditya was actually chilling on the backseat with a cute smile plastered across his face. Even Mukesh’s son was tired of all the crowd but Adi couldn’t care less. Ah, looks like someone has a lot of patience! We must say though, that while both Arjun and Ranbir looked slightly pissed off, we can’t deny how hot they looked. While they entered together for the bash, they seem to have dispersed at the party as Ranbir left alone from the bash. Interesting! You can see the pics below.

It was quite surprising to see Ranbir and Aditya together. We remember how they were best buds but things had kind of soured between them. Well, grapevine states that the reason behind their fall out was Katrina Kaif. Now, we don’t know as to what extent that’s true. However, they did stop making appearances together. Although, it is nice to see the bros back together, don’t you think? Interestingly, Kat was also present at the bash. We wonder if the trio even met and whether it was awkward. Gosh, we can’t wait to get some scoops from the party. You folks stay tuned to this space for gossip and we’ll ensure we get some for you!