Ranbir Kapoor finally speaks up about the viral pics with Mahira Khan, says ‘Both smoking and hate are injurious to health’

Internet found a new reason to get overactive when Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan‘s late night rendezvous in NYC went viral. Everybody had something say about it. So they went from being are they dating to ‘how dare Mahira Khan smoke?’ Of course, they are just pointless judgements that people passed which shouldn’t concern the people in question at all. But it is really shameful the way the actress got slut-shamed for everything, from her attire to the red patch on her back to the cigarette on her lips. Finally, we have Ranbir’s reaction to the same and we love what he said. He has asked people to indirectly concentrate on their lives rather than get involved in others.

NDTV quoted a statement of Ranbir which read, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love.” He completed it with a note at the end which is the best reaction ever. It says, “PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.” You owned it Ranbir with that last sentence. People should just crawl back to their hell holes now because their worth in this world has just been reduced to zilch.

We are pretty sure Mahira would be happy to read this as it was the need of the hour. Hope all the hatred will now be put to rest.