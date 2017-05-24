Ranbir Kapoor gives Katrina Kaif a pre-birthday gift – details here

Jagga Jasoos is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The movie, directed by Anurag Basu, has been in the making for quite some time now. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, and they embark on an adventurous journey across Kolkata and Morocco. As of today, the movie has an official release date and that is July 14. A new poster of Jagga Jasoos, that was released earlier today, confirms the date. Well, if you are good with dates we don’t need to make you realise that the release is just two days before Katrina’s birthday. That seems like a great pre-birthday gift for Katrina from the producers of the film, which BTW also includes Ranbir Kapoor!

Katrina has given a lot of her time and energy to this comic caper and to finally have a release date assigned to such a project must be a relief. It seems like the date for the release was well thought of, so that it coincides with Katrina’s birthday, in turn making it a pre-birthday gift. And if not premeditated, this is one helluva coincidence.

Katrina took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and wrote, "It's official … new release date July 14th ! 2 days before my birthday, sorry had to get that in"

It’s official … new release date July 14th ! 2 days before my birthday , sorry had to get that in 😄 #JaggaJasoos @utvfilms @anuragsbasu @disneyindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 24, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Jagga Jasoos will be the first film in which Katrina and Ranbir will be seen together onscreen post their break-up in real life. This factor is sure to draw fans of the jodi to the theaters.