HOT SCOOP! Ranbir Kapoor has a new girlfriend and we know where they meet secretly

Look who seems to have got lucky again! As if rumours of Ranbir Kapoor’s secret affair with Delhi- based girl Bharti weren’t enough to get the internet talking. We now hear he is in fact dating this another chick from Mumbai. Yes! Turns out the love birds silently head to Otters Club, Bandra every time they want to meet up and make sure nobody notices them. Pretty filmy, no? Now although we dunno much about this new ‘mystery girl’ in Ranbir’s life but we really wanna know how does Ranbir manage to con onlookers by roaming around in disguise…i.e.if at all he really does! I mean, isn’t Ranbir too busy shooting for Dutt biopic and Ayan Mukerji’s film? How does he manage to get this ‘secret girlfriend’ time then? Also read: Ranbir Kapoor admits to stalking ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif – read details

Interestingly, Ranbir had also flown out to LA a couple of months back, to meet a girl recommended by his mum Neetu. The doting mom wants RK to get married soon. But going by these latest happenings, we feel it’s indeed a long way to go for Ranbir as far as marriage is concerned. While there are no second thoughts on Ranbir moving on from his ex Katrina Kaif. The lover boy is quite hopeful of falling in love again as he had once said, “The time frame changes coz I had said that I want to marry at 28 and have kids at 30. So that changes. But my ambitions and desires are the same you know. I want to get married, I want to have children and I will do it in the right way. I will meet a light minded person and fall madly, truly and deeply in love and just take it from there. Everything should be natural and organic.”

All said and done, let's see what destiny has in store for Ranbir. Do you think Ranbir will settle down with someone outside the industry?