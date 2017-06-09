Ranbir Kapoor: I think Katrina is a machine of superhit films

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says his “Jagga Jasoos” co-star Katrina Kaif is a big star, who delivers superhit films time and again. He would even like to make a film “only for her” in the future as a producer.

“I think Katrina is a machine of superhit films. In the future, when I will produce a film, I would like to make a film only for her,” Ranbir, who was present at the song launch of the film along with its director Anurag Basu, told media here on Friday.

Katrina, who was sitting next to him, smiled and said: “Thank you very much.”

The actors have also shared screen space in films “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” and “Raajneeti”.

Ranbir, who is currently busy shooting for a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt — directed by Rajkumar Hirani — feels safe and blessed to have a wide range of films in the pipeline.

“Last few years weren’t that good at the box office, but even then I’ve got the opportunity to work with Raju sir, Anurag Basu and Ayan Mukerji. I feel very fortunate and blessed.

“They are putting their vision in a film and gifting it to me. So, I really hope that I can repay that with my talent,” said Ranbir, whose films like “Bombay Velvet” and “Roy” bombed at the box office.