Ranbir Kapoor looks so much like Sanjay Dutt from Rocky as he attends a football event with Aditya, Sidharth and Arjun – view HQ pics!

Well, Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt is one film we are greatly excited about. A few days back we read reports where Raju Hirani expressed regret that the look was leaked out in the media. Now, there seems to be no hiding. Football fanatic Ranbir Kapoor was seen last night at an All Stars football event in the city. He was wearing distressed denims, a black kurta-tee and John Lennon inspired sunglasses. What we noticed was his hair that looked just like Sanjay Dutt’s hair from his debut film, Rocky. He must be filming for the portions of the young Dutt now. (Also Read: Did Jhanvi Kapoor try to seek Ranbir Kapoor’s attention at Karan Johar’s birthday bash?)

The actor drove himself to the event and was sans any entourage as usual. Best buddy Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen at the do as were Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Bunty Walia. They are the football crazy stars of Bollywood. The other one being Ranveer Singh who watched the FA Cup Live in Wembley Stadium last night. Arjun was in all-black as was Abhishek. We don’t know what conversation Bunty Walia was having with Arjun. He seems angry but Arjun’s laidback look conveys that it is only friendly banter. We guess they were placing bets on their favourite teams! Later, Bunty hugged Arjun!

Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of Half Girlfriend, which has struck a chord in the heart of India’s romantics. The actor is now awaiting the release of Mubarakan. Ranbir’s close equation with Aditya Roy Kapur proves that nothing is wrong between the two as it was reported before. The two play football together and are bonded by their love for the game. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…