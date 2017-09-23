Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan’s NYC outing, Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati look and Taimur Ali Khan’s cuteness broke the Internet this week

Social media has made Bollywood accessible like never before. This is largely because of pictures that capture actors at their candid best. This week was a terrific one, courtesy the rocking pictures. Obviously, the one featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan smoking in a street in New York City made maximum headlines. Mahira was trolled/abused by wearing a backless white dress and smoking. Parineeti Chopra defended Mahira saying, “It’s unfair. Everything on social media becomes too big of a deal.” Besides that, our cuties Taimur Ali Khan and Ahil gave us moments to beat our stress and boredom. And of course, a Goddess descended in form of Deepika Padukone as Padmavati. Here is a look at the pictures of the week…

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan spotted in New York City

Social media could not keep calm after pictures of Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor smoking outside a hotspot in New York City were shared by a fan club. As Ranbir is in the bay, it was not wrong to assume that these pictures were from August this year. Ranbir was shooting for his upcoming biopic, Dutt in New York and was seen spending time with Mahira. There have been rumours of the two dating since some months now and these pictures of the two seem to confirm it. The snap did not go down well with Mahira’s fans who are trolling her on social media. The furious Twitteratis have gone to the extent of abusing and slut-shaming the Pakistani actress for wearing a backless dress and smoking in public. It is undoubtedly the picture of the week.

Deepika Padukone’s jaw-dropping look as stunning Queen Padmini

One of the most talked about films of the year, Padmavati is finally releasing on October 1. Earlier, we had seen pictures of Shahid Kapoor’s transformation and Ranveer Singh’s handlebar moustache, but it was Deepika Padukone’s look that we were completely clueless about. On the very first day of Navratri, the makers gave us a lovely surprise as they revealed the first poster of the film graced by the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. The actress’ royal look is everything you need to focus on right now. Deepika is looking absolutely stunning as the resolute Queen and that unibrow stirred up a conversation about grooming, feminism and everything else.



Taimur Ali Khan picks flowers for mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

On this birthday of Kareena Kapoor Khan, we got this adorable picture of Taimur as a gift. This candid still of the little one has him sitting on the grass, relaxing and playing with a handful of buttercup flowers. We just can’t take our eyes off his chubby cheeks, which are too cute to be missed. The star kid who is nearly a year old has become a permanent fixture in our viral pictures category. Just take a look at the nine-year-old’s styling here. Taimur is seen wearing a pair of off-white joggers with a matching tee teamed with a navy blue mini sweater. Adorable isn’t it?

Salman Khan enjoys his time with Ahil

The actor has been very busy lately as he was seen flying back and forth for the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. After wrapping up the schedule of the film, Salman took off for the United Kingdom where he was seen performing live for his fans with the Da-bangg tour. During his stay in the UK, the actor was accompanied by sister Arpita Khan Sharma and his nephew Ahil. Salman shared the above picture on his Instagram as he was feeding Ahil and captioned it as, “Ahil and me time”. The fans surely love to see this side of the actor which is why his pictures with Ahil are all over the internet in no time. Also Read: When Varun Dhawan, Taimur Ali Khan and Parineeti Chopra’s viral pictures broke the internet

Katrina Kaif reunites with Shah Rukh Khan after five years

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film with Aanand L Rai is a much-talked about as the actor plays a dwarf for the first time. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Katrina was busy lately as she was wrapping up the last schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress has finally begun shooting for Rai’s film and shared the above picture from day one on the sets. Kat captioned this picture as, “First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) …… here’s to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together …”