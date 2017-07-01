Ranbir Kapoor on his movie choices: I’m not really designing or planning anything

Ranbir Kapoor has made unusual career choices. From Saawariya to Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and from Barfi to Rockstar, most of his unique choices have paid off. What he lost in terms of commercial success, he made up for it in terms of critical acclaim and respect. He has even had commercial films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to his credit. But the one thing that’s been missing from his repertoire is a family entertainer.

Recently, Anil Kapoor emphasised the importance of family entertainers for the longevity of an actor’s career. Anil’s long career is proof of this theory. None of Ranbir’s films fall in that category. But he feels that an actor can’t really design his career, “You know when YJHD happened I didn’t design it. It just happened that Ayan (Mukerji) wrote that film and he came to me. Whatever the film became, it became without us knowing it. So, you can’t really create that. I did Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was kind of a love story. The film I’m going to do with Ayan (Dragon), in that, too, love is a very important theme. Sanjay Dutt biopic is, of course, a biopic. So, I’m not really designing or planning anything ke achcha abhi maine ye film ki toh iske baad comedy karunga ya romantic film karunga. As directors come, stories which you like, you do!”

Nothing’s bigger than the story

Is the current breed of actors staying away from the family entertainer zone? Ranbir says, “It all depends on the filmmaker and the kind of stories that come to you. Sometimes, the story appeals to you. So the story is the bigger thing, there’s nothing bigger than that.”