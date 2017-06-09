Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he came up with the title for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film, Jab Harry Met Sejal

So what Shah Rukh Khan predicted actually happened. At the song launch of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he was the one who came up with the name, Jab Harry Met Sejal. He said,” I gave the name Harry Met Sejal. I was with SRK, Anushka (Sharma) and Imtiaz (Ali) in Bandra when they were shooting and discussing this. And maine aise hi suggest kiya ki aisa naam rakhte hai. And cut to maine dekha poster pe wahi naam hai. I’m glad I got to play this little part in this film.” So now we know how the makers, after such a long time, finally came up with the title.

But SRK has something else to say about this. The actor tweeted last night,” Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward”. We always love to see these celeb banters on social media. We wonder how Ranbir is going to react to this whenever he sees it. Though the actor is on social media, he makes sure he is up to date with everything that happens on the Internet. Check out King Khan’s tweet right here. (ALSO READ: Jagga Jasoos song Galti Se Mistake: Ranbir Kapoor’s quirky antics steal the show – watch video)

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Hey Ranbir, what do you have to say to this? Jagga Jasoos’ upcoming song, Galti Se Mistake and the title of SRK – Anushka’s upcoming film have been trending on the Internet since yesterday. Galti Se Mistake’s song launch is obviously very special for fans since Ranbir and Katrina Kaif have made an appearance together for the first time post their break up. The two seem at ease with each other.

They are also indulging in some funny banter and pulling each other’s leg at the song launch. Coming back to Ranbir suggesting the title Jab Harry Met Sejal, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.