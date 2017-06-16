Ranbir Kapoor says he’d like to take Gal Gadot to a deserted island and Katrina Kaif is totally indifferent – Watch video

We don’t blame you for fawning over Gal Gadot, Ranbir! Because we’re just as smitten by Wonder Woman as much as you are. Ever since the DCEU movie has hit theatres, Gal’s name has been pasted on everyone’s crush list. Men and women – everyone is crushing hard on the Israeli diva. And yes, Jagga Jasoos actor is also one of them! In fact, if given a chance, he would actually like to take her to a deserted island. Although the question asked by Katrina doesn’t make much sense, we are guessing she means, who would RK Jr like to be stranded with on a deserted island. Oh however, we’re not putting words in her mouth and simply presenting to you what the diva asked her co-star.

You must know this though that Kat and Ranbir surely have become the new cool exes of B-town. We don’t know if either of them have moved on but they have definitely kept their differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos. The result of which is entertaining and leaves us with a lot of juicy gossip! Just a few hours ago, the actress held a Facebook live on her page where she was joined by her ex and co-star, Ranbir. What seemed like a tad awkward chat between them had a lot of interesting quotes by both of them. One of them being Kapoor’s new crush, Gal Gadot. But notice that right after asking the question, Kat seemed unfazed by the answer given. It looked like she couldn’t care less about what Ranbir was to say next. She swiftly moved on to the next question. Check out the video below for proof!

Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu, is set to release on July 14. For the same, the actors have been aggressively promoting the film. After constant delays and hurdles, the movie has finally found a release date with everything in place (hopefully). As you can already see, Katrina and Ranbir are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. They haven’t been asked any breakup questions yet but we wonder how long will the journos resist. Anyway, that’s something only time will tell, so let’s wait. On other news, RK, who has also produced this film, vowed that it’s his first and last film, as a producer. Why would he say that? Find out in the link pasted above. Stay tuned to this space for all hot scoops and latest updates on Jagga and Jughead! Oops, Jagga Jasoos!