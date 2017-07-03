Ranbir Kapoor takes a sly dig at Katrina Kaif’s acting skills and the actress is not amused – watch video

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing each other on the big screen in Jagga Jasoos which will release on July 14. Finally the film is getting a release after being in the making for the longest time. But apart from the trailers of the film, one other thing that has caught everyone’s attention is the way Ranbir and Katrina are treating each other during promotional events. While at some places, their bonding is envious, there are times where Ranbir has been seen pulling Katrina down. He may think it to be a joke but at a certain point they get a bit mean if you ask us. Only recently, there were talks about how he just wouldn’t let Katrina talk which got on her nerves. But then they called each other Best Friends and guess since, it’s always fine between friends to bring each other down, they are just continuing with the tradition. And now he said on national television that she doesn’t act!

Well, Ranbir did try to explain his statement after Katrina took offence to it majorly, which was obvious. So they were playing this game on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs where Aditya Narayan asked them a few questions and they had to answer in yes or no. One of the questions were if the two of them have ever overacted, to this both said yes. Ranbir got on to explaining how people felt he over-acted in Bombay Velvet, Besharam and other films. Then he moved to Katrina and said this… Check out Katrina’s expression here!

Ranbir’s explanation made no sense to us and even Katrina’s expression says it clearly, she wasn’t amused either. Now we choose to believe here that they will be seen doing the same in Jagga Jasoos as well. Honestly, we couldn’t find any other reason behind Ranbir turning so savage on her. What do you think?