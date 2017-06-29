Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif – 7 actors who pulled off characters with a stammering problem

Finally we came to know why Jagga Jasoos is made as a Hollywood-style musical, where characters convey dialogues through songs as in Mama Mia!, Into the Woods and Les Miserables. The trailer showed Ranbir Kapoor is playing a high school kid who has a serious stammering issue and to convey what he has to say properly, he has to sing it out. This leads to various instances where characters talk to each other in a sing-song manner. It’s an experimental approach when it comes to Bollywood movies, though there is still a concern as to why they would have proper songs like Ullu Ka Pattha, when the dialogues are already being spoken as songs.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor‘s stammer, this is the second time he is playing a character with this speech problem. Thankfully, in the hands of a sensitive director like Anurag Basu, we do hope that the stammering part is handled with care and love. Ranbir. Because, when you know Bollywood, we often use disabilities as a means to invoke laughs, and stammering has been used a lot as gags. Thankfully some of our leading men and women have played characters with this issue, and most of them have handles it beautifully. Here’s looking at 7 actors who have had stammering issues in movies.

Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey

Shahid Kapoor played squabbling twins in this cult Vishal Bharadwaj thriller, where each of them has a speech defect. While one brother has a lisp, the other stammers. Shahid, in his finest effort, pulls off both the roles magnificently.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Jagga Jasoos

Before Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor had a stammering problem in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, but he has company in Katrina Kaif, who also suffers from a similar problem.

Shreyas Talpade in Golmaal 3

Well, not expecting any kind of sensitivity in a Rohit Shetty movie, so we have Shreyas Talpade playing a character with serious stammering issues, just so that it can make us laugh. And sadly, many of us did!

Kirti Kulhari in Indu Sarkar

In the upcoming movie directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Kirti Kulhari plays a stammering poetess who rebels against the Indira Gandhi regime during the Emergency era.

Ajay Devgn in Deewangee

In the blatant ripoff of Primal Fear, Ajay Devgn plays a stammering musician, suffering from split personality, who is accused of murdering a tycoon and is defended by a lawyer, played by Akshaye Khanna. However, unlike the others on the list, he is actually faking his psychological condition, as well as the stammer, just so that he can get a reprieve in the case on an insanity plea.

Vicky Kaushal in Zubaan

The very talented Vicky Kaushal delivers a fantastic problem as the young man who has a stuttering problem but dreams of being an acclaimed singer in this underrated flick.