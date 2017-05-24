Ranbir Kapoor to get the iconic Khalnayak moves for Sanjay Dutt biopic – now that’s something, isn’t it?

Ranbir Kapoor is going that extra mile for the Sanjay Dutt biopic and it’s pretty much evident! I mean just look at him.. how he’s been transforming himself to play the character in the film. And now, the latest we get to hear is that Ranbir Kapoor will be dancing on Sanjay’s infamous number – the Khalnayak title track in the movie. According to a report in Times of India, a source informed, “The song hasn’t been shot yet. They have only been rehearsing because the idea is to complete the scenes first.” Just imagine how would Ranbir look as he would groove to the tunes of Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.. Let’s hope he does complete justice to it, because c’mon, it is one of the most iconic numbers of Sanju baba. So far, we have been mighty pleased with RK’s avatars for the film. Ever other day we keep coming across Ranbir sporting a new hairstyle or a new look for the film.. Clearly, he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. (ALSO READ: Dia Mirza: After releasing Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir Kapoor’s popularity and respect as an actor will increase ten folds)

Talking about the Sanjay Dutt biopic, the film has been in the news since forever. The pictures from the sets got leaked a couple of months ago and film maker Rajkumar Hirani wasn’t too pleased with it. The multi – starrer cast of the film includes Paresh Rawal, who will be playing Sunil Dutt’s role, Manisha Koirala will be essaying the role of his mother and Dia Mirza will portray Sanjay’s wife Manyata on-screen. Anushka Sharma will be playing a cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Meanwhile, we hear that after wrapping up the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing revolutionary Udham Singh in his next.