Photo Alert! Ranbir Kapoor tries talking to Taimur while the little one is busy posing for the camera

It’s amazing how Taimur Ali Khan who’s just a year old, has already got a crazy fanclub of his own. And no, by that we don’t just mean the 100 plus fanclubs he has on social media but also the one’s from the industry. Remember how Jacqueline Fernandez had jumped out of joy on spotting Taimur at the airport? She was so thrilled that she couldn’t believe her eyes that she finally met the prettiest boy ever. Same goes for Karan Johar and Tusshar Kapoor who have been gushing about Taimur ever since they have met him. However, one person who hasn’t been able to spend time with Taimur, despite being in the same family is Ranbir Kapoor. The actor had even confessed during Jagga Jasoos promotions that he met Taimur when he was three-months-old and couldn’t recognise him when he saw his recent pictures online. In fact, blame it on work commitments, Ranbir couldn’t even attend Taimur’s first birthday celebrations in Pataudi. So it was only obvious that the actor couldn’t stop resist playing with Taimur when he met the little one at the annual Christmas bash this afternoon.

Ranbir’s mum Neetu Kapoor shared this cutesy pic on Instagram and captioned it saying, “The star of the Christmas lunch” which by the way, is the first pic of Taimur and Ranbir together. Look at the cutie staring straight into the camera while Ranbir is busy trying to tell him something. As daddy Saif had mentioned once, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born.” Here, check out Neetu’s Instagram post below:

The of the Christmas lunch A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:00am PST

Clearly, Taimur was the star of this Christmas brunch this year considering it was his first! Karisma too shared a couple of pics of the little one bonding with his grandparents. Click HERE to see the pics and do come back to BollywoodLife for more updates.