Ranbir Kapoor will NEVER agree to his parents finding a bride for him, reveals an insider

When Ranbir Kapoor took a sudden trip to London with mum Neetu Kapoor last month, everyone speculated if marriage is on the cards for Ranbir. It all started after DNA quoted a source saying, “Ranbir and Neetu were in London to meet a girl for Ranbir’s marriage. The girl they met is from a business family in London and the meeting was fixed by one of Neetu’s close friends. Ranbir is keen to settle down now and Neetu has made no bones about the fact she would like to choose a girl(who is not from Bollywood) for her son. She never approved of his ex girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Both Ranbir and Neetu met this new girl and her family and liked them.” Although not much was revealed about this London girl thereafter but the rumours kept suggesting how Ranbir will settle down with this girl chosen by his parents. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s breakup has not affected their chemistry at all and these pictures prove it

However, now a source close to Ranbir clarifies that Ranbir will never agree a girl to marry a girl chosen by his parents. Yes, in interaction with DNA again, this certain insider reveals, “Ranbir will never agree to his parents finding a bride for him. Whenever he gets married, and whoever he gets married to will be completely his choice. It will be a love match, totally.”

Reminds us of the time when Ranbir, in his interview with Rajeev Masand was hopeful of finding love again, as he had said, “Of course, time frames change because when I started I said I want to marry by 28 and have kids by 30; that changes. But the ambition and the desire are the same. I want to get married, I want to have children and I will do it in the right way you know. Meet a like-minded person, fall madly, deeply, truly in love and take it from there.”