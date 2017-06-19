Ranbir Kapoor’s bonding with an elephant on the sets of Jagga Jasoos turned Katrina Kaif into a photographer – watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have left everyone pretty amazed with the way they are promoting Jagga Jasoos. There were speculations that courtesy their breakup, the two might not promote the film together. There were talks of issues on the sets as well. But what we saw left us pretty impressed at the trailer launch. They have clearly moved on and are not letting their personal life overshadow their professional life. Life lessons right there! In fact, thanks to their unchanged chemistry, we are more interested in Jagga Jasoos now. But on the sets it was someone else who was getting all attention. Ranbir found a buddy in an elephant, who took a massive liking for him. Katrina, thus, became a photographer to capture moments of their bonding. (Also read: ‘It will never happen again’, says Katrina Kaif on working with ex Ranbir Kapoor)

This behind-the-scenes footage of Jagga Jasoos shows Ranbir having a gala time with an elephant, who seems pretty obedient. He makes him move according to his wish. In fact later, when he posed for pictures with the animal, it even hugged him tight. Katrina was given the job of clicking those moments and from what we see, she did a good job. Check it out right here…

Today, we told you that Shah Rukh Khan might have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos. Now that has got our attention. Shah Rukh in Tubelight and then Shah Rukh in Jagga Jasoos… how cool is that! Apparently, he was approached last year itself but he said yes to it recently. So now there will be too much of SRK this year which is awesome. First we saw him as a brooding gangsta’ in Raees, this Friday we will see him as a magician in Tubelight and then there is Jab Harry Met Sejal in August. But if Jagga Jasoos happens, we will get to watch him once more. Yay!