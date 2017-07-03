Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain all set to be launched by YRF! Read deets

YRF will soon launch Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain, and boy are we excited to see a new face in the industry! In fact an official introduction to Aadar Jain has been organised by YRF on Wednesday, July 5. So, brace yourself as we bring to you latest pictures of yet another hunk. Aadar’s brother, Armaan Jain, has also tried his hand in Bollywood. He made his debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and is yet to have a film that will put him on the radar. Well, we hope that his brother Aadar’s journey more fast-paced than his. Along with Aadar, YRF will also introduce the world to Anya Singh, who will also make her debut with the production house.

The banner has previously launched actors like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Now they have Anya and Aadar. Shanoo Sharma, casting director of YRF, in an interview to Mid-Day also confirmed this news when she said, “Aditya (Chopra, producer) always pushes me to go out and find new talent. When casting for this film, we were trying to get girls from Delhi, Chandigarh and other cities. Anya was the result of the hunt to find the next Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. We wanted someone to come out of nowhere, lead regular lives and conquer the industry. Anya filled that spot for me. She came out of nowhere and landed a three-film deal with YRF.”

Here is a picture of Aadar with his brother Armaan, and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This project was delayed on various occasions. Earlier, it was reported that the story was similar to Nikkhil Advani’s Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar and Kriti Sanon, which was about jail inmates forming a rock band. So the director worked on the script once again. Then, in the wake of the Uri attacks, YRF had to let go of the film’s lead – Danyal Zafar (Ali Zafar’s younger brother), following a ban on Pakistani artistes in India. But looks like the film will finally see the light of day!

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Aadar Jain romancing Anya Singh? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!