Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima has a very sweet gift for Abhishek Bachchan – view pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan are close friends and everyone knows about it. The duo share a fantastic bond and they play football with each other whenever they can. They bond over the game and even though Abhi’s mother, Jaya Bachchan was not so happy about RK romancing Aishwarya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, their relationship has not been affected. In fact, as soon as Ranbir’s sister Riddhima came to know that AB wanted an evil eye bracelet, she designed one for him. As a source close to both the families told Mid-Day, “Ranbir and Abhishek are buddies. They look out for each other on the football field. In the past, Abhishek had revealed that he liked an evil-eye bracelet that Ranbir wears. Since Riddhima specialises in designing signature jewellery for men and women, she crafted one for him.”

Riddhima even confirmed this news, when she told the tabloid, “Abhishek is the kindest and most humble person I have met. I hope he enjoys wearing the bracelet.” According to the same report, Riddhima made the bracelet after Abhishek liked the bracelet that Ranbir Kapoor flaunts in his wrist. Abhishek and Riddhima are also friends and so, she quickly made one for him and gifted it to him. She even posted the image on her social media, with a caption that read as, “The very charming & our absolute favourite @bachchan sporting our signature black evil eye bracelet for men #grateful #rjewellery #riddhimakapoorsahnijewellery.” (ALSO READ – Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima reveals some inside secrets about his ex-girlfriends!)

On the work front, Ranbir will begin shooting for Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy soon, while Abhishek Bachchan has been linked to several projects. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Ranbir and Abhishek’s life right here.