Ranchi Diaries star Himansh Kohli: As an actor, I don’t really stick to a particular role

Actor Himansh Kohli says as an artiste he does not want to stick to a particular type of role and wants to explore his own capacity.

Himansh made his Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s “Yaariyan”. He will next be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the upcoming film “Ranchi Diaries”.

“Well as an actor, I don’t really stick to a particular role. I’m open to all sorts of characters and I am always open to explore my own abilities,” Himansh told IANS.

The 27-year-old says he has a few names of dirctors he wants to collaborate with.

“There is a list of directors I would definitely want to work with. To name a few are Raju Hirani, Karan Johar, Shoojit sircar, Ayan Mukerjee, Kabir Khan, Anand L Rai, S.S. Rajamouli, and the list goes on,” he added.

“Ranchi Diaries” has been directed by Sattwik Mohanty and produced by Anupam. It also stars Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.

The film, which is slated to release on October 5, follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh, who are out to make it big in a small town.