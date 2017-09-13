Ranchi Diaries trailer: Anupam Kher and Jimmy Sheirgill’s heist comedy promises a barrel of laughs

Earlier, I had written about how 2017 has been a year of smaller movies. While we had biggies like Raees, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, Badrinath Ki Dulhania entering the 100 crore club, it is the small movies like Hindi Medium, Lipstick Under My Burka, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan etc that are making maximum profits. With the successes of these movies, many directors are looking to make movies with smaller budgets outside the ultra rich terrains of metropolitan cities and the NRI world. One such upcoming movie is Ranchi Diaries.

Co-produced by Anupam Kher under the banner Actor Prepares, Ranchi Diaries looks to be promising heist comedy, going by the trailer that came out sometime back. A group of down-on-luck youths, played by Soundarya Sharma, Himansh Kohli, Taaha Shah Badusha and co., has to procure a huge sum to get out of a big mess that they are in. With no other option to eke out that huge sum, they plan to rob a bank, learning techniques from the dubbed version of Ocean’s Eleven. However, thanks to their inexperience and other players trying to botch their plans, the heist is not at all a smooth ride.

Here’s the trailer…

Apart from the youngsters mentioned above, the movie also has a plethora of senior actors in the cast too. Anupam Kher plays a corrupt politician, while Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik play cops. Begum Jaan star Pitobash Tripathy is also seen as another inept bank robber. The movie is directed by Sattwik Mohanty.

Ranchi Diaries is scheduled to release on October 13.