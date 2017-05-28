Randeep Hooda feels that ‘religious intolerance’ is sensationalised by the media

Randeep Hooda is known for his frank views on social issues. The actor came under the scrutiny when he reacted to a comment by Virender Sehwag on the Gurmehar Kaur incident earlier this year. Now, Randeep has put up a post on how the issue of religious intolerance is sensationalised by the media. We know that intolerance is one of the key issues which gets debated upon on social media platforms as well as national television. The topic of ban on sale of cattle for slaughter has also fuelled the debate on how the government is being sensitive to the feelings of just one religious community. (Also Read: Leaked! Randeep Hooda’s tough – looking avatar for Battle of Saragarhi – view pic)

The actor who has keen interest in matters that relate to grassroot level said that if someone wanted to feel safe and loved in this country he or she should avoid social media, stay away from news and debates on religion. We can understand his point of view. The extensive debates on secularism, vote bank politics relating to religion and communalism paint a sad picture of the country, when the truth is quite different. One of his fans also wrote to Randeep expressing solidarity with his sentiment that things are not so bad at the ground level as they are made out to be. (Also Read: Randeep Hooda on Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut’s fallout: They are quite similar, they can fight it out)

Just look around you at your friends who belong to different castes , communities and religions… pic.twitter.com/VsCbJFJI0B — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 28, 2017

@RandeepHooda I had to go Saharanpur but I was afraid when train was about to reach bcoz I saw multiple articles n social media but I am safe here — Sahil Kansal (@sahiljain_1992) May 28, 2017

A great example of reality versus the panic caused by various reports .. it reiterates the point I was trying to make .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XZTvWq0T9f — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 28, 2017

Well, this fan had to travel to Saharanpur, which is in the news due to the caste riots between Rajputs and Dalits. He was wary but got the assurance that everything was fine. The actor says that this debate about caste wars and secularism has been over-hyped by media and should not be taken at face value. We are sure many will agree to that. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…