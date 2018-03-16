Rangasthalam: Devi Sri Prasad has given us the perfect earthen mix in this Ram Charan – Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer

One of the most awiated movies in Tollywood is undoubtedly Rangasthalam. Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie has garnered huge buzz for its intriguing story line and the lead cast never-seen-before avatars. As pair they have been liked as well by fans!Above all, it ‘s a film directed by Sukumar! The movie is set to have a grand pre-release event on March 18 in Vizag. The chief guest for the event will be none other than megastar – Chiranjeevi. While we eagerly awiat the function and then the release, let us take a look at the Rnagsthalam juke box. Let us see what Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has to offer this time:

Yentha Sakkagunnaave This song has been sung by Devi Sri Prasad, the man himself. The slow yet upbeat song has an earthy vibe to them. As you continue listening to this song, you can visualise an entire village. The lyrics teamed with soothing beats creates an instant association with this rural love story.Especially love the instrumentation in the second half of the song.

Ranga Ranga Rangasthalaana After an earthy song like Yentha, comes a vibrant, catchy Ranga! Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, the song is a celebration in itself. They could have found a better song for movie’s title. It’s a happy go lucky song with a chirpiness to it. The beats make you want to get up and dance.

Rangamma Mangamma Sung by M M Manasi, the song seems to be a romantic number. Her strong voice coupled with these earthen beats has given the most unusual song of this album.

Aa Gattununtaava Sung by Shiva Naagulu, this cheery song doesn’t quite create the impression. It’s our least favourite song from the album. It has a happy vibe to it but you wouldn’t want to listen to it more than once.

Jigelu Rani This is a special number that will star Pooja Hegde! This is definitely our favourite song from the album! The catchy beats, the combination of Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, the rural theme – all combined to give us quite the number!

Our picks

Rangamma Mangamma, Jigelu Rani