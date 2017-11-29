Nobody noticed how Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on the same page when it comes to airport fashion!

There’s no denying the fact airport has become nothing short of a fashion runway. I mean, every time a celebrity decides to take a flight, people aren’t interested to know where he/she is heading to. All that one notices these days is what is she wearing? How expensive is that bag or jacket? Of course, it’s all thanks to the paparazzi who click them left, right and center but I am sure even you get your share of sadistic pleasures in playing this unseen fashion critic to these most famous celebs, don’t you? While majority of the celebrities have already got used to this airport culture because after all, who doesn’t love attention? Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji surprisingly share the same point of view when it comes to airport fashion. No, not in terms of dressing but, the thought of not dressing much…

During a recent interaction with India Today, Rani who although isn’t a frequent at making public appearances said, “I understand the pressure that actors go through today because they are constantly judged. They are constantly judged even when they are going on a flight. Earlier, when you had to go to the airport, you prefer comfortable clothes especially after the security systems became so strict, people wanted to wear slippers and go but today you cannot imagine anyone wearing slippers and going on their flight because then people will say Look at her or him, they are wearing slippers. Everybody is getting judged. There are stylists who dress you up for the airport and I find it hilarious. I always imagine when we go for security check, those who wear belt and boots, how embarrassing it must be for them to remove them all and then wear it again in front of everybody.” Check out a few airport looks of Rani below:

And if you remember, Kareena too had similarly slammed this popular ‘airport trend’ saying, “Airport looks are awful. Why should we have it? Why should we dress up to go on a flight? But there’s pressure. There has to be. Fine. But we should be as normal. You should allow us to be normal. Jeans, T-shirt… whatever!” Here, check out Kareena’s airport looks:

Do you agree with Rani and Kareena? Or you feel being a celebrity, one needs to always be at their fashionable best irrespective of where they are? Comment below!