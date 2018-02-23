Rani Mukerji believes this actress will be the shining star of Yash Raj Films in 2018

Rani Mukerji recently graced Neha Dhupia’s talk show, BFFs with Vogue, with her designer friend, Sabyasachi Mukerji. Known for being outspoken, the Hichki actress was on a roll to make some stunning and explosive revelations. From agreeing that she abuses and curses her hubby, Aditya Chopra, at least once a day to revealing that she had the worst time on the sets of Nayak, Rani didn’t mince her words. It was a delight to see her speak her mind and hear the answers. Among the many interesting revelations that she made, there was one that we didn’t really see coming. Also Read: Rani Mukerji reveals she’d had the worst time on the sets of Anil Kapoor-starrer Nayak

The yummy mummy of B-town was asked to name a talent who will be the shining star of Yash Raj Films in 2018. Initially she picked herself as the answer but as host Neha reminded her that she can’t name herself, after which she picked Dangal fame actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh. As Fatima is currently shooting for YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, Rani hoped that she could be the next shining star of her home production. Now that was an interesting reply, right? Yash Raj Films is known for providing platforms to many debutantes and not necessarily only those from the filmi background. They are the ones who gave a chance to Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and Aadar Jain. These actors are still known as YRF talents. And ignoring all these well known and established stars, Rani instead chose Fatima as her answer. Guess she sees tremendous potential in the Dangal girl and we hope she’s proved right. Also Read: Unbelievable! Rani Mukerji’s wedding attire was made in just three hours, thanks to Sabyasachi

Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. With a huge star cast consisting of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima, there’s so much you can expect from this mega-budget movie. While the ladies are busy sweating it hard in the gym to get the right physique, Aamir and Amitabh, too, are rigorously working on their looks for the same. Their on-the-sets pictures have already made us curious and we can’t hold our horses till Diwali this year.

