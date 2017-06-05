Rani Mukerji colour coordinates with the entire crew in blue as she wraps up her film Hichki – view pic

Rani Mukerji is a powerhouse performer. Who else could have pulled off the challenging role of Michelle McNally in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Black (2005)? She was last seen delivering a stunning performance in YRF’s Mardaani (2014), where she played a cop on a mission to nab a child trafficker. Now, she is all set to return to the screen with Hichki, the shooting of which just wrapped up. Yep, the YRF venture that went on floors back in the beginning of April 2017, has wrapped up its shooting schedule, and will kick start the post production work now.

The announcement of Hichki’s wrap up was made by YRF, earlier in the day, with a picture of the entire unit cheering together, twinning in blue T-shirts. It might just take you a minute to find Rani in the picture. But look directly at the center, and you’d find the actress smiling with joy, next to her director Sidharth P Malhotra (We Are Family fame).

Rani took a break from working when after she announced her pregnancy. She gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Adira, on December 9, 2015. We are really happy to see Rani spring back to work, and can’t wait for Hichki to hit the theaters.

Back in February, Rani had talked about the reason she chose Hichki to return to the big screen. “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each one of us has a weakness that pulls us back, it could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving your dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I have decided to take it up.” she said.

In the first look of Hichki, which the movie went on floors, we could see Rani leaning on a chair, in front of a blackboard, which gace rise to speculations are rife that the actress will be playing a teacher in the film.