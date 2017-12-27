Rani Mukerji has upped her style game for Hichki promotions and we approve – view pics

Rani Mukherji was recently spotted on the sets of BFFs With Vogue with designer friend, Sabyasachi, and actress, Neha Dhupia. Rani is all set to make her comeback to the big screen with Hichki, which is slated to release on February 23, 2018. We had last seen her in Mardaani in 2014. From Mardaani to Hichki its been almost four years now and Rani has also changed her style statement through these years. The Bengali beauty has always stood out for her natural good looks and casual sartorial sense. We see her only during the Durga Puja festival, where she is in sarees. She was dressed in an off-shoulder brick red top matched with cream loose pants for the episode of BFFs With Vogue. She kept her makeup to a minimum with light brown lips and black kajal, which is her trademark. Her cognac eyes complemented her dress perfectly. We can say that she can carry a six-yards saree as well as a western bold outfit with elegance. Look at these elegant pictures of Rani…(Also Read: Hichki vs Aiyaary: Heres what Twitterati has to say about Rani Mukerji and Sidharth Malhotras trailers; read tweets)

Rani has always experimented her makeup. From nude lips to dark burgundies and magentas she has donned all. And what she is wearing now definitely deserves an applause. In 2015, she graced the Vogue Beauty Awards’ red carpet with peach pink lips, subtle smoky eyes and she added the final bridal touch with sindoor. With Hichki releasing early next years, Rani has returned to wow us with her signature radiant glow and kohl-rimmed eyes. Nowadays, we see her with matte finished nude lips, subtle smoky eyes and soft wavy curls in most of her outings.

Hichki is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner. In a press release, they confirmed that the film is an adaptation of Hollywood movie Front of the Class (2008).