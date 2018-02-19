Rani Mukerji reveals she’d had the worst time on the sets of Anil Kapoor-starrer Nayak

Rani Mukerji has always been quite blunt with her answers and doesn’t seem to care if she ruffles any feathers while doing so. In fact, we adore her for her ability to speak her mind fearlessly. The proud mother now, Rani is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films’ Hichki that releases in March this year. Rani, who was recently a guest on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, BFFs with Vogue, made some funny revelations on the same with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee by her side. She revealed why she likes to keep Adira away from all the paparazzi and also spilled the beans on the one movie set where she had the worst time. Initially we didn’t expect the actress to answer but knowing her ‘ I don’t care’ attitude, we should’ve seen it coming. Also Read: Unbelievable! Rani Mukerji’s wedding attire was made in just three hours, thanks to Sabyasachi

When host Neha Dhupia asked her to name a movie set where she had the worst time, she didn’t mince her words. She revealed she had a bad time on many of her movie sets but Nayak was the worst. The 2001 release, starring Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, was a huge success on television, despite being a damp squib at the box office. Now we don’t really know why she had the worst experience on the sets of Nayak, but she must have her reasons. Usually actresses are always diplomatic in their answers but not Rani. She doesn’t hesitate calling a spade a spade. Also Read: [Latest pics] Rani Mukerji’s stunning transformation will make your jaws drop

The Hichki actress was later asked to name the most difficult director she had ever worked with and her reply was a bit expected. She named Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yes, we have all heard about the filmmaker being a taskmaster. However, his vision sure brought out the best in Rani on screen. Rani and Sanjay have previously worked together in Black and Saawariya that released in 2005 and 2007 respectively. Nevertheless, we wonder what Anil Kapoor has to say about Rani calling Nayak as the worst movie set she has been on. Does he agree with her?

Watch the video here