Rani Mukerji reveals what Aditya Chopra told her the first time they met

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s affair was just a series of speculations until the day the two got married. The two had never spoken about their relationship at all. Well, we can’t remember the last time Adi addressed the media at all. In the recent episode of Vogue BFF, Rani made an appearance with her designer best friend, Sabyasachi. When Neha Dhupia asked her about her first meeting with Adi, Rani said, “‘After having faced failure for a couple of my films, luckily Mujhse Dosti Karoge happened and that’s when I met Adi first time professionally. He told me that I’m doing a couple of crap films and that people have pressured him not to take me because they think you don’t have the equity for a Yash Raj film but Adi had belief in my talent and me and thought that I was good for the part. My mother and I have been very upfront people always and I like frankness and openness so I like the fact that he was on my face.”

That kind of honestly is definitely impressive. Rani spoke a lot about her marriage and even her daughter in the interview. She reveals the reason behind hiding Adira from the paparazzi. (ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji: For my husband it is films, food and I won’t talk about the third ‘F’)

Adi has always maintained a fair distance from the cameras and Rani opens up about why he is so camera-shy. She says, “It’s not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He just doesn’t want to be photographed. He had told me after our marriage, ‘God when I fell in love with you, I didn’t stop to think that I was in love with an actress. Now, because of you, people are attaching my pictures to yours as well.”

Speaking about hiding Adira from the paparazzi, Rani says, "I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don't want her to be photographed constantly."